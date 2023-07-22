Actor AlexxO'Nell, who is enjoying success with the Tamil series Sweet Kaaram Coffee, says essaying the role of a backpacker was interesting as well as challenging

Sheetal

Tamil series Sweet Kaaram Coffee, airing on Prime Video, has melted many hearts with a heart-warming story of three women from different generations — played by Lakshmi, Madhoo and Santhy Balachandran — on a road trip.

Actor Alexx O’Nell, who is part of this family entertainer, talks how the role of Robert, which he essays, is close to his actual self. He explains, “I love adventure and while I have been a para-glider, hiker and motorbike enthusiast, it’s backpacking that I had never done. But being part of this film, essaying the role of a backpacker living every moment freely, was interesting as well as challenging.”

Sweet Kaaram Coffee has been created by Reshma Ghatala and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swathi Raghuraaman. Alexx is also surprised by how well the music turned out to be. “While I had expected the music to be good, but it is actually on another level and in sync with the story.”

As for the slow treatment of the series, the actor has a perfect answer, “That’s how it should be because it’s not an action film. For a feel-good series to tug at your heartstrings, the story has to take some time to build up the foundation for characters and where they are coming from.”

Melody man

Apart from film projects, the actor is busy making music and collaborating with like-minded people from across the world. Talking to us from all the way from Cape Town, South Africa, Alexx is busy promoting his new song, These Four Walls, which was released on July 14. He shares, “I am an adventure sport enthusiast and whenever I’m not on location shooting, you can find me riding motorcycles and paragliding in two of my favourite countries, India and South Africa. While in Cape Town a few months back, I met DJ Cosher and producer Dave Pearce, and oved their ideas regarding my music, so we decided to work on a few tracks together. These Four Walls is the first of these to be completed, and I’m excited to hear what people think of it.” The singer has released his work on all major music streaming platforms available in India and other countries.

Alexx has six titles in the pipeline, including Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya with Ali Faizal and Tabu, and Aye Watan Mere Watan, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He adds, “Although I have worked in films Cheeni Kum (Hindi film debut) and Urumi with Tabu, but never got to share screen space with her. But with Khufiya, I finally have some scenes with her.”

Chandigarh days

About his memories of Chandigarh, Alexx shares he had stayed in the city while shooting for Joker alongside Akshay Kumar and although the film didn’t work, the tandoori chicken he savoured in the city often reminds him of those days. Besides, he is still impressed by the green fields that City Beautiful is surrounded by.

While signing off, he does not forget to share the biggest reason to love and sign a project like Sweet Kaaram Coffee: “The exchange of thoughts that Robert has with three primary characters in the series only tells how there is always a scope for balance and understanding, and that there’s no one correct way of living.”