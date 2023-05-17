Actor Aman Suthadar talks about his show Junooniyat

The musical TV show Junooniyat, produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Production, stars Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana, among others. Actor Aman Suthadar, who is also a part of the show, is very happy about his journey in Junooniyat so far.
“This show is unique. It has something for everyone. Music is a gift from God. Music has no language; it’s a vibe. Music means a lot to me because music videos have given me recognition in Punjab. I have done as many as 200 music videos,” he said.
“My character in Junooniyat is very important, as I can prove my acting skills. There are already famous artistes in this show, like Ankit, Gautam, and Neha, and so it would be a great accomplishment if I could get noticed through this character.”
About the stress in the industry, he opines, “Stress is there in all kinds of jobs. I think the whole world struggles; it has to be dealt with appropriately.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...
PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now
Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela