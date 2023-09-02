Actor Amit Sadh, on a bike trip to Ladakh, says one should not be intimidated by challenges

Sheetal

Actor Amit Sadh is a man on a mission these days. Having started a month-long journey to Ladakh from Mumbai on August 25, he stopped over in Panchkula on Thursday. Titled ‘Motorcycles Saved My Life’, his biking expedition is all about appreciating and experiencing the beauty of India, which he believes is not about just living in cities, but more about exploring villages.

The actor has already covered as many 1,800 kilometres and by the end of the expedition aims at 7,000 kilometres. He shares, “I believe in learning before doing something. So, I did an obstacle course, pursued a course in USA as well, because I wished to know what I was getting into. I did not get intimidated by the fear of injuries. I have undergone surgery for my shoulder and if need be, I would get another one. But to not do something for the fear of injuries is soul-crushing. I remember Salman Khan doing multiple back flips to get it right at the time of shooting Sultan! Tom Cruise is 69 and doing his own stunts. So even I can.”

Show time

Known for his work in Sultan, Jeet Ki Zid, Avrodh, Breathe, and more, the actor will soon be seen in Duranga Season 2 and in a cameo in the film Sukhi. He points out, “I am reprising my role in Duranga and while I was in coma for the most part, now as I finally wake up in Season 2, it remains to be seen how I make everyone else’s life on the show hell.”

The humble actor says he doesn’t like to make comparisons. Amit shares, “I believe that artistes’ lives are that of privilege and from that point of view, speaking about struggles and challenges seems ironic. I used to be a security guard and to come so far from where I began, I prefer to be thankful to each and everyone.”

