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Home / Entertainment / Actor Ananya Raj, known for 'The Final Exit', 'Ghost', dies at 35

Actor Ananya Raj, known for 'The Final Exit', 'Ghost', dies at 35

Peacefully died in her sleep in the early hours of July 15; family remembers her as a strong-willed woman who fought health struggles ‘like a warrior’

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:53 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Late actor Ananya Raj. Image credit/Instagram @ananyaraj.official
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Actor Ananya Raj, known for working in movies such as '7 Hours To Go', 'The Final Exit' and 'Ghost', died last month, her family has said.

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The 35-year-old actor died in her sleep in the early hours of July 15, according to a statement shared by her family on Instagram more than a month after her death.

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“With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in sleep.

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“For over a year she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them. She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a queen,” read the statement.

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The family said they wished to maintain privacy during a difficult period.

Raj began her Bollywood career with '7 Hours to Go' in 2016, followed by 'The Final Exit' in 2017 and 'Ghost' in 2019. She also appeared in music videos for labels including T-Series, Zee Music and Times Music.

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