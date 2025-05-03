DT
Home / Entertainment / Actor Anil Kapoor’s mother Nirmal dies at 90, cremated in Mumbai

She was suffering old age-related ailments
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:38 PM May 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Anil Kapoor (left) and Sanjay Kapoor (centre) and mother Nirmal Kapoor
Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor died at a private hospital in Mumbai due to old age-related ailments, a source said.

She was 90.

She was cremated here on Saturday in the presence of family and close friends.

Nirmal Kapoor died Friday evening at a private hospital here due to old age-related ailments.

Her last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium.

Many prominent personalities from the film fraternity, including Anupam Kher, Arbaaz Khan, Rani Mukerji and Orhan Awatramani attended the funeral.

Nirmal Kapoor was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor, with whom she had four children—Anil, Reena, Boney and Sanjay. Her grandchildren include Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula, Shanaya, Jahaan, and Mohit Marwah.

In a joint statement on Friday, the Kapoor family said Nirmal Kapoor passed away peacefully, surrounded by family members.

“She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories,” the statement read.

Soon after her demise, Anil Kapoor was seen arriving at her residence in an ambulance with her body. He was accompanied by brother Sanjay Kapoor, sister Reena Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor.

Several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff and Veer Pahariya, visited the family to pay their respects.

