Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on working in ‘An Action Hero’

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who will shed his image as the relatable common man and be seen as a flamboyant Hindi movie star in his next film titled An Action Hero, felt like he was making a debut all over again! Ayushmann reveals, “It felt like I was making my debut in the Hindi film industry while filming for An Action Hero! I have never explored this genre in my career, so I had to unlearn and learn many things to pull off this role effectively on screen. I had a lot of fun and hope audiences will appreciate what I have tried to do on screen.”
He adds, “Also, my character, Manav, is far removed from who I am in real life. Manav is extravagant, spoilt, moody and a brat. So, to play him, I had to become someone else completely and channelise these traits. I’m thrilled that people have loved the trailer of the film. I always want to present myself in a new way on screen.” An Action Hero will release on December 2. — TMS
