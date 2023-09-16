Actor Bhuvam Bam to voice new season of Takeshi's Castle

Prime Video recently announced the Indian reboot of the popular 80s Japanese game show, Takeshi’s Castle, with actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam taking on the new role of a commentator. The eight-episode series will retain the eccentricities that people saw in the original version — swashbuckling adventures, fun set-ups, challenging games coupled with hilarious commentary. As contestants travel from one terrifying escapade to another, Bhuvan Bam will be providing a uniquely Indian perspective and add elements of fun and laughter as one of his most-loved characters – ‘Titu Mama’ from BB Ki Vines.
Bhuvan shared, “Since the original version of Takeshi’s Castle was aired on television, I have been an ardent fan of the concept. It’s nostalgic for me to have grown up seeing the show and now voicing it. I don’t think there is anyone in my generation who hasn’t loved and enjoyed this madcap comedy.”
