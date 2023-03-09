 Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66 : The Tribune India

Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66

Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness

Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66

Satish Kaushik. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, March 9

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, known for his memorable comic roles in films such as “Jaane Bhi do Yaaro” and “Mr India”, passed away following a heart attack early Thursday morning. He was 66.

According to friend and colleague Anupam Kher, Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness.

"He felt uneasy and he told his driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Kher told PTI.

In a tweet earlier, Kher said he was shocked to hear about Kaushik's sudden death.

"I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write this about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti," Kher tweeted.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality who co-wrote the dialogues for Kundan Shah's “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro” with Ranjit Kapoor. He also played the role of Ashok, the assistant to Pankaj Kapur's corrupt contractor Tarneja in 1983 cult classic.

Another memorable role of Kaushik is of the lovable Calendar in Shekhar Kapoor's sci-fi drama “Mr India”, the cook at the orphanage run by Anil Kapoor's character in the film.

Kapoor and Kaushik worked together in a number of films such as “Ram Lakhan”, “Jamai Raja”, “Andaz”, “Gharwali Baharwali” and Kaushik's directorial debut “Roop Ki Raani Choron Ka Raja” among other directorial ventures.

Kaushik's comic pairing with Govinda yielded some of the biggest hits of the 90s in films such as “Swarg”, “Saajan Chale Sasural”, “Deewana Mastana”, “Pardesi Babu”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, “Aunty No 1” and “Haseena Maan Jayegi” to name a few.

He was a successful director with a wide-ranging filmography that began with 1993's “Roop Ki Raani Choron Ka Raja”, had hits such “Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain”, “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai”, “Badhaai Ho Badhaai”, Salman Khan-starrer hit “Tere Naa” that memorably sparked a middle-parted hairstyle trend in youngsters. He also directed “Vaada”, “Shadi Se Pehle”, “Karzzz”, “Milenge Milenge”, “Gang of Ghosts” and most recently, the 2021 film “Kaagaz” with Pankaj Tripathi.

Kaushik's last post on his official Twitter account was a series of pictures from the annual Holi celebrations organised by noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai.

"Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha .. wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors," he wrote.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Kaushik in her upcoming film "Emergency", remembered the actor as a "kind and genuine man".

"Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," she tweeted.

Manoj Bajpayee said Kaushik's death was a “great loss” for the film fraternity.

“Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends!May you rest in peace Satish Bhai !" Expressing his condolences, filmmaker Hansal Mehta remembered Kaushik as an actor, who is hungry for better characters and a passionate storyteller.

“Satish ji gone too soon. Don't even know how to say that you will be missed dearly. Your hunger for better characters, your passion for stories and your love for life are irreplaceable. Our film together ‘Ek Director Ki Maut' now is no longer a film. Om Shanti,” he said.

Actor-director Soni Razdan said she is in disbelief about the demise of her “Mandi” co-star, who she fondly remembered as a ‘jolly gentle soul'.

“Shocked and heartbroken to hear our contemporary @satishkaushik2 is no more. Many of us met him for the first time while we were shooting Mandi. He was a jolly gentle soul always laughing. It's very hard to believe he's gone. RIP dear Satish we will miss you terribly,” she said.

Born in Haryana and raised in Delhi's Karol Bagh, Kaushik always dreamed of becoming an actor. This took him to the NSD and then to Mumbai. In interviews, Kaushik often recalled how he left for the city of dreams with Rs 800, given to him by his brother-in-law, and a conviction that he would make it big.

A young Kaushik worked at a textile mill during the day and spent his evenings at Mumbai's famed Prithvi theatre.

He would eventually find work with Shekhar Kapoor as an assistant before making a mark in acting and then direction.

Kaushik is survived by his wife and daughter.

#anupam kher #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Indian degrees to be recognised in Australia, says PM Anthony Albanese

2
Nation

Suspected spy pigeon with camera fitted on leg caught in Odisha

3
Entertainment

Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66

4
Trending

‘Wife is angry sir’: UP cop writes to SP seeking 10-day leave to take his wife to her parents’ house for Holi, letter goes viral

5
Punjab

Holi celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

6
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

7
Sports

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Pitch intrigue adds to drama ahead of Ahmedabad finale

8
Business

Cryptocurrency transactions to come under Prevention of Money Laundering Act: Govt

9
Nation

Watch: PM Modi, Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match in Ahmedabad; take round of sprawling stadium

10
Nation

5 arrested in Assam for supplying SIM cards to Pakistani agents

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

Top News

US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict

US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict

Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...

BSF nabs Bangladeshi trying to intrude into India via Amritsar

BSF nabs Bangladeshi trying to intrude into India via Amritsar

Watch: PM Modi, Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match in Ahmedabad; take round of sprawling stadium

Watch: PM Modi, Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match in Ahmedabad; take round of sprawling stadium

Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66

Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66

Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained o...

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Sidhu Moosewala case; Congress MLAs stage walkout

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Sidhu Moosewala case; Congress MLAs stage walkout

Heated exchanges take place between minister Kuldeep Dhaliwa...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Devotees play Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for this architecture student

Pak drone over airspace in Khemkaran

Don’t disclose value of drugs seized by agencies: Gurdaspur DC to media

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Holi celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Flu cases surge in Chandigarh hospitals

GMADA rakes in record Rs 1,935 crore at e-auction

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before starting day-long puja puja for ‘betterment of the country’

Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before starting day-long puja for 'betterment of the country'

Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities deny charge

ED grills Manish Sisodia for 6 hours in Tihar jail

Special teams to ensure smooth traffic flow on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

'Did not meet expectations': Hindi publishers on sales at Delhi book fair

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Missing 16-yr-old girl from Jalandhar ashram traced to Faridkot

Three snatchers land in police net

2 of family attacked over enmity, brother succumbs to injuries

Commuting a challenge on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road

Issues of women's rights, gender equality discussed on campuses

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Violations: 10 buses challaned

Woman, in-laws booked for abetting husband's suicide

Civic body adopts human resource mgmt system to promote digitisation

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Minister releases novel by Punjabi University student in Patiala

Women’s Day celebrations at Patiala Locomotive Works, Sports University

Rotary Club celebrates Int’l Women’s Day at SGGS University