Actor Kangana Ranaut comes in support of Neha Singh Rathore, who was 'defamed' by news channel

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut came in support of folk singer Neha Singh Rathore and said despite their contrary political takes, she believes no woman should be defamed for TRPs.

Rathore and Ranaut are known to have clashes, with Rathore coming up with satirical political folk songs, which often target the BJP. Recently, a news channel aired a report which used derogatory words for Rathore.

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The singer, who alleged the channel attempted to malign her reputation by portraying her as a sex worker, shared a note on her X handle on Sunday and asked Ranaut if the actor had anything to say.

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“Dear @KanganaTeam Ji, Like you, I too am a daughter of this country. Although there is a difference in our ideologies, this difference cannot change the shared truth of us both being women. The channel deliberately ran fake news against me and called me a prostitute. This false news was seen by the entire country, and my dignity was hurt,” she wrote in the post.

“There must be sisters in your family too! Little girls! Don’t you feel afraid for them? Don’t you have anything to say about this thuggery by it,” she added.

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Ranaut responded with a post and said “baselessly defaming any woman for the sake of TRPs is absolutely despicable”. The actor said the head of the channel should take the responsibility.

“Neha-ji, your political views and the statements you make from time to time are contrary to my own political beliefs and are unacceptable to me; however, baselessly defaming any woman for the sake of TRPs is absolutely despicable. The head of ABP should take responsibility for this,” she said.

The channel later apologised to Rathore.