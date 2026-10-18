DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Actor Kangana Ranaut comes in support of Neha Singh Rathore, who was 'defamed' by news channel

Actor Kangana Ranaut comes in support of Neha Singh Rathore, who was 'defamed' by news channel

Rathore alleged the channel attempted to malign her reputation by portraying her as a sex worker, shared a note on her X handle and asked Ranaut if she had anything to say

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:43 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kangana Ranaut (L) and Neha Singh Rathore (R). Image credits/PTI file and X@nehafolksinger
Advertisement

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut came in support of folk singer Neha Singh Rathore and said despite their contrary political takes, she believes no woman should be defamed for TRPs.

Rathore and Ranaut are known to have clashes, with Rathore coming up with satirical political folk songs, which often target the BJP. Recently, a news channel aired a report which used derogatory words for Rathore.

Advertisement

The singer, who alleged the channel attempted to malign her reputation by portraying her as a sex worker, shared a note on her X handle on Sunday and asked Ranaut if the actor had anything to say.

Advertisement

“Dear @KanganaTeam Ji, Like you, I too am a daughter of this country. Although there is a difference in our ideologies, this difference cannot change the shared truth of us both being women. The channel deliberately ran fake news against me and called me a prostitute. This false news was seen by the entire country, and my dignity was hurt,” she wrote in the post.

“There must be sisters in your family too! Little girls! Don’t you feel afraid for them? Don’t you have anything to say about this thuggery by it,” she added.

Advertisement

Ranaut responded with a post and said “baselessly defaming any woman for the sake of TRPs is absolutely despicable”. The actor said the head of the channel should take the responsibility.

“Neha-ji, your political views and the statements you make from time to time are contrary to my own political beliefs and are unacceptable to me; however, baselessly defaming any woman for the sake of TRPs is absolutely despicable. The head of ABP should take responsibility for this,” she said.

The channel later apologised to Rathore.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts