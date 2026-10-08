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Home / Entertainment / Actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest at Goa residence

Actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest at Goa residence

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:06 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Born Vishwanath Patekar, Nana Patekar was known for his intense performances and powerful screen presence.
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Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, marking the end of a celebrated career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Patekar was reportedly found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula and was rushed to Manipal Hospital.

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"The actor was brought to a private hospital after he was found unconscious at his apartment at Dona Paula, near Panaji," Dr Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor attached to the hospital, said.

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Doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. He was declared dead at 5:20 am, according to hospital sources.

A medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted, according to doctors treating the actor.

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Born Vishwanath Patekar, Nana Patekar was known for his intense performances and powerful screen presence. He established himself as one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive actors, earning widespread acclaim for films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Welcome.

He was also a three-time National Film Award winner and worked across acting, direction and writing during his long career. His sudden death has left fans and the film industry mourning the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most respected performers.

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