Actor Nora Fatehi injured in car accident in Mumbai
A car rams into her vehicle in the western suburbs in Mumbai
Advertisement
Film actor Nora Fatehi sustained a minor injury as a car rammed into her vehicle in the western suburbs here, police said.
Advertisement
Police have arrested Vinay Sakpal (27), whose car allegedly dashed the vehicle the actor was riding in on Link Road in suburban Amboli on Friday afternoon, an official said.
Advertisement
He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, he said.
Advertisement
Fatehi was on her way to the Sunburn music festival for a scheduled appearance. After a medical check-up, she attended the festival in south Mumbai, sources said.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement