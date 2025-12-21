DT
Home / Entertainment / Actor Nora Fatehi injured in car accident in Mumbai

A car rams into her vehicle in the western suburbs in Mumbai

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:42 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Nora Fatehi. File photo
Film actor Nora Fatehi sustained a minor injury as a car rammed into her vehicle in the western suburbs here, police said.

Police have arrested Vinay Sakpal (27), whose car allegedly dashed the vehicle the actor was riding in on Link Road in suburban Amboli on Friday afternoon, an official said.

He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, he said.

Fatehi was on her way to the Sunburn music festival for a scheduled appearance. After a medical check-up, she attended the festival in south Mumbai, sources said.

