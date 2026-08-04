Actor Pradeep Rawat of 'Ghajini' fame dies at 74

Actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his roles in Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Ghajini’, died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 74.

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The actor's ‘Lagaan’ co-star Yashpal Sharma shared the news of his friend's death with a tribute on social media.

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"Pradeep Rawat, Ghajini our Deva of Lagaan RIP," Sharma wrote.

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Rawat rose to stardom with his portrayal of Ashwatthama in ‘Mahabharat’ and later went on to work across industries.

His other prominent roles include TV serials ‘Tehkikaat’, ‘Chandrakanta’ and ‘Yug’ and movies such as ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘The Hero: Story of a Spy’ and ‘Chhava’