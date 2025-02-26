Actor Preity Zinta takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh Mela, shares her experience

Actor Preity Zinta visited Maha Kumbh Mela for the third time and said her experience has been magical, heartwarming and a bit sad.

Zinta shared a video post on her X handle on Wednesday featuring her visit to the festival where she took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam. The actor expressed her experience in the caption.

“This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela and it was magical, heartwarming and a bit sad. Magical because no matter how hard I try, I cannot explain how I felt. Heartwarming because I went with my mom and it meant the world to her. Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life and death only to realise the duality of life and attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children and the people I love ? No ! I’m not,” she wrote.

“It’s deeply moving and humbling when it dawns on you, that the strings of attachment are strong and mighty and no matter what your attachment is, eventually your spiritual journey and the journey ahead is solo.”

“I came back with the notion that - we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience. Beyond this I don’t know, but I’m confident, my curiosity will definitely pave the way towards all the answers I seek… till then, har har mahadev,” she concluded.

Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on January 13 and concludes on Wednesday.

Millions attended the festival over the last month including several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon and others.