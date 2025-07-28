DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Actor Rajkummar Rao surrenders in Jalandhar court in 'hurting religious sentiments' case

Actor Rajkummar Rao surrenders in Jalandhar court in 'hurting religious sentiments' case

Had been booked for hurting religious sentiments in a 2017 film
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:55 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajkummar Rao. File photo
Advertisement

Film actor Rajkummar Rao on Monday surrendered before a Jalandhar court in an eight-year-old case lodged against him for hurting the religious sentiments.

Advertisement

He was later granted bail.

The actor arrived in a mask and no one in the court got to know of his presence.

Advertisement

The court had issued arrest warrants against him after he did not receive summons and appear in the case.

Rao submitted his reply to the court in person.

Advertisement

A Jalandhar resident had lodged a complaint against him at Division No 5 police station for appearing in a Shiva get-up in one of the posters of film 'Behen Hogi Teri' released in 2017.

Rao had given a twist to Lord Shiva’s avatar, seated on a bike.

Film director Ajay K Pannalal and producer Tony D’Souza too had been arrested by the Jalandhar Police for hurting religious sentiments.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts