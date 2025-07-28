Film actor Rajkummar Rao on Monday surrendered before a Jalandhar court in an eight-year-old case lodged against him for hurting the religious sentiments.

He was later granted bail.

The actor arrived in a mask and no one in the court got to know of his presence.

The court had issued arrest warrants against him after he did not receive summons and appear in the case.

Rao submitted his reply to the court in person.

A Jalandhar resident had lodged a complaint against him at Division No 5 police station for appearing in a Shiva get-up in one of the posters of film 'Behen Hogi Teri' released in 2017.

Rao had given a twist to Lord Shiva’s avatar, seated on a bike.

Film director Ajay K Pannalal and producer Tony D’Souza too had been arrested by the Jalandhar Police for hurting religious sentiments.