Actor Rishab Shetty praises Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, months after Kantara controversy

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ became the talk of the town much before its release.

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Living beyond the expectations of the audience, the film has successfully crossed Rs 500 crore mark globally.

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Months after the ‘Kantara controversy’, actor Rishab Shetty, on Saturday took to X to praise the film’s director, star cast, visuals and music.

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“#DhurandharTheRevenge the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum,” Shetty wrote while sharing the poster of the film.

He also praised Aditya Dhar’s storytelling and detailing in the much-awaited sequel. “This isn’t just a sequel; it’s a statement,” Shetty added.

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Hailing the performances by the actors, Shetty mentioned Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and gave a special shout out to Sanjay Dutt in the post.

He further complimented the visuals and the music of the film. “Spectacular visuals by #VikashNowlakha, and a big shoutout to the technicians for elevating the film so powerfully through music @shashwatology and editing #ShivkumarVPanicker,” Shetty added.

Aditya Dhar responded to the post by leaving a heart-warming comment, “Truly means a lot coming from you Brother. As a huge fan of Kantara, your words make this even more special. Grateful.”

The controversy erupted during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India 2025, on November 30, when Ranveer Singh had mimicked the sacred ‘Daiva’ ritual from the film while praising it.

This resulted in multiple FIRs filed against the actor and Shetty criticising Ranveer for the same, earlier at an event in Chennai.