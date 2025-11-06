Actor-singer Sulakshna Pandit dies at 71

Advertisement
Sulakshna Pandit, film actor and singer, died of cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday, according to media reports.
She was 71 and had been ailing for quite some time.
She was the sister of music-composer duo Jatin-Lalit and actor Vijayeta Pandit.
Her brother, Lalit Pandit, confirmed the death.
She had acted in films like ‘Uljhan’, ‘Apnapan’ and ‘Khandaan’.
