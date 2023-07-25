Actor Varun Tej unveils teaser of Gandeevadhari Arjuna

Makers of the upcoming action movie Gandeevadhari Arjuna, starring Varun Tej, on Monday unveiled the teaser. Taking to Instagram, Varun treated fans with a new poster and teaser.
The teaser begins with a suspense scene where someone is looking for File 13, and then enters Varun Tej as Arjuna. As his character readies to set out on a crucial mission to save Nassar, who is being targeted at a UN Summit centred on climate change. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Here is the teaser of #GandeevadhariArjuna. Hope you like it!” The film, directed by Praveen Sattaru, is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states