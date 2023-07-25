Actor Varun Tej unveils teaser of Gandeevadhari Arjuna

ANI

Makers of the upcoming action movie Gandeevadhari Arjuna, starring Varun Tej, on Monday unveiled the teaser. Taking to Instagram, Varun treated fans with a new poster and teaser.

The teaser begins with a suspense scene where someone is looking for File 13, and then enters Varun Tej as Arjuna. As his character readies to set out on a crucial mission to save Nassar, who is being targeted at a UN Summit centred on climate change. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Here is the teaser of #GandeevadhariArjuna. Hope you like it!” The film, directed by Praveen Sattaru, is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.

