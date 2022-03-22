Actors’ Cricket Bash back with the third season

Actors’ Cricket Bash (ACB) is back with its third season. ACB is perfect mélange of real cricket and entertainment with over 80 actors setting the cricket ground on fire with their fiery shots. The actors who are a part of ACB this year include Sharad Kelkar, Manav Gohil, Jay Bhanushali, Himanshu Malhotra, Shabir Ahluwalia, Abhishek Verma, Chirag Sethi, Kabir Sadanand and others. Anupam Mittal, of Shark Tank fame came to cheer up the teams recently.

Anupam said, “It is good to see actors playing cricket. The spirit was vibrantly visible in all the players.”

Added Dilip Agarwal, Founder, ACB, “I have known most of the actors involved in this tournament for over a decade and cricket is our common passion, cricket has brought all of us together. On the ground every celebrity is a cricketer first and then an actor. The third season of ACB is here and we have got a fabulous response for it.”