Actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome second daughter

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.

Singh and Padukone, who have co-starred in films such as "Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "83", shared the news with a post on Instagram on Saturday, which featured the poster with "Welcome Baby Girl. 19.9.2026. Dua, Deepika and Ranveer" written on it.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

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Several celebrities went on to congratulate the couple in the comments. "Awww!! Congratulations, you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister, "Kriti Sanon wrote.

"Congratulations," said Kriti Kharbanda.

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The couple tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed their first daughter Dua on September 8, 2024. They announced the second pregnancy with a social media post that featured Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

Singh recently appeared in "Dhurandhar 2", which went on to earn over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. He will next feature in "Pralay". The film is directed by Jay Mehta and is said to be a zombie and survival thriller.

Padukone will appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in "King". The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also features Suhana Khan, among others.