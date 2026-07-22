Actress Ayesha Khan detained during Mumbai protest, questions police action

Actress Ayesha Khan was taken into police custody on Wednesday, while standing on a road in the city's Dadar area during a demonstration held in solidarity with student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy, according to videos she shared on Instagram.

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Khan, known for her role in "Dhurandhar," said she had not been part of the protest itself and was only present because her brother and male friends had already been detained. "I have been detained in the police van just for standing on the road peacefully," she said in one clip.

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In a separate video recorded after she was moved to Worli Police Station, Khan questioned the grounds for her detention, asking why she had been picked up when she had neither raised slogans nor spoken to anyone at the spot. She also noted that four policewomen were required to place her in the van.

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Other young protesters detained alongside her raised similar concerns. One student said in a video that missing a scheduled exam because of the detention would create serious problems for him.

The detentions come amid a wider wave of student-led demonstrations across Delhi and Mumbai tied to mismanagement of the NEET-UG examination process. Several Bollywood figures, including Sonakshi Sinha and Hrithik Roshan, have publicly backed the student protesters and criticised police conduct at demonstration sites in recent days.

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Mumbai Police have not issued an official statement on Khan's detention or the circumstances surrounding it as of Wednesday evening.