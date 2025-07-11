DT
PT
Actress Chitrangda Singh joins Battle of Galwan cast

Actress Chitrangda Singh joins Battle of Galwan cast

PTI
Updated At : 05:29 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
Chitrangada Singh. PTI File
Actress Chitrangda Singh on Thursday joined the cast of Battle of Galwan, the upcoming war drama set to be headlined by Salman Khan.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese armed forces. The confrontation, fought without a single bullet being fired, resulted in the deaths of 20 Army personnel and was one of the most serious military stand-offs between the two countries in decades.

Set over 15,000 feet above sea level, the battle is portrayed as a testament to India’s spirit, according to the filmmakers.

