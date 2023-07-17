Actress Hansa Singh recently took a trip to Bali and it was full of adventure and excitement. She says, “It was a perfect getaway. It was a solo trip. It was an adventurous trip, unlike my earlier trips to Bali. From hiking to skydiving, I did it all. I went on a mid-night trek to watch the sunrise at Mount Batur. After two hours of steep climbing, I saw volcanoes and a crater. The scenic river among the clouds was mesmerizing.”

She adds, “Darr ke aage jeet hai! I don’t like a monotonous life. To challenge myself is my biggest mojo. Aasan cheezein to sab karte hain hum woh karte hain jo sab nahi karte. I love sky diving, scuba diving, swimming with whales, and rafting.”