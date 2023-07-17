Actress Hansa Singh recently took a trip to Bali and it was full of adventure and excitement. She says, “It was a perfect getaway. It was a solo trip. It was an adventurous trip, unlike my earlier trips to Bali. From hiking to skydiving, I did it all. I went on a mid-night trek to watch the sunrise at Mount Batur. After two hours of steep climbing, I saw volcanoes and a crater. The scenic river among the clouds was mesmerizing.”
She adds, “Darr ke aage jeet hai! I don’t like a monotonous life. To challenge myself is my biggest mojo. Aasan cheezein to sab karte hain hum woh karte hain jo sab nahi karte. I love sky diving, scuba diving, swimming with whales, and rafting.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP
The meeting coincides with NDA meeting convened on July 18 i...
No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal
Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una
Traffic on key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia's mainland halted amid reports of explosions
Parents killed, daughter injured in Crimea Bridge emergency