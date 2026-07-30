Actress Kirti Kulhari loses ₹2.4 lakh in cyber fraud, files Police complaint

Bollywood actress and producer Kirti Kulhari has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to cyber fraud in Mumbai, losing over ₹2.4 lakh to unidentified scammers who gained unauthorized access to her mobile phone and credit card.

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The incident took place on the night of July 24, when the 43-year-old actress, a resident of Yari Road, Versova, was on her way to watch a movie at a multiplex near Fun Republic Mall in Andheri West. While en route, she received a bank alert flagging a foreign currency transaction of $2,525 charged to Aeromexico Airlines on her credit card.

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Alarmed by the notification, Kulhari immediately called her bank's helpline. A review of her account revealed four separate unauthorized transactions totaling more than ₹2.43 lakh, all processed within a matter of minutes. The bank moved quickly to block the card and prevent further misuse.

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Following the discovery, Kulhari approached the Amboli police station, where an FIR was registered against unknown persons. In her statement, she maintained that she had never shared her card PIN, password, or any banking details with anyone, prompting investigators to suspect the breach occurred through digital means rather than direct disclosure — possibly via malware or spyware on her phone. The Cyber Cell is now examining her banking history, transaction records, and digital footprint, using bank reference numbers to trace the culprits.

On the professional front, Kulhari recently wrapped shooting for her debut production as a film producer, calling it an emotional milestone in her career. She was last seen in the streaming series Shekhar Home and has previously featured in projects including Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mission Mangal, Four More Shots Please!, Criminal Justice, and Human.

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Investigations into the fraud remain ongoing.