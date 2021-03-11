Actress Mahima Chaudhry says she had breast cancer, breaks down while narrating her painful way to recovery; Anupam Kher shares video

A still from video.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

In a video shared by actor Anupam Kher, actress Mahima Chaudhry revealed that she had breast cancer. She said the cancer was diagnosed during an annual check-up and added she has now recovered from it.

"Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world...She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima, 'You're my HERO!'" Anupam wrote.

Mahima broke down while speaking about the diagnosis and treatment. She narrated the painful journey of her recovery from her hair loss after chemotherapy to hiding the news from her mother.

She said: “No symptoms were visible in me. I do routine check-ups every year, in which blood tests, sonography are done. The doctor who did my sonography told me that you should see Dr Mandar who is an oncologist. When I went, they said that we will do a biopsy. When I found I have these pre-cancerous cells, which are called DCIS. Sometimes they take the form of cancer and sometimes they don't. The doctor again said that it is up to me whether I want to get these cells removed or not. I immediately said please take it out immediately. So got a biopsy done and cancer did not come out in it. The report was negative, but I still wanted to get those cells removed. When he took out those cells and did their biopsy, he saw that a part had become cancerous.”

Sharing the video featuring Mahima, Anupam wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayersss.”

