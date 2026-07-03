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Home / Entertainment / Actress Parul Gulati alleges Rs 8 lakh fraud by Nish hair staff in Bengaluru

Actress Parul Gulati alleges Rs 8 lakh fraud by Nish hair staff in Bengaluru

Gulati urges customers to always insist on bill and confirm payment details before buying to ensure money is transferred to company’s account

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Ananya Verma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:50 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati. File Photo
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Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has accused two former employees of her hair-care brand, Nish Hair, of financial fraud of nearly Rs 8 lakh at its Bengaluru outlet.

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In a video posted on Instagram, Gulati said she spent an entire day at a police station after uncovering that the store manager and a sales executive had been allegedly routing customer payments into their own bank accounts rather than the company’s accounts.

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Gulati claimed the duo sold products worth Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 daily but asked customers to pay the money to their personal accounts. “They sold my product, my packaging, through my name to the customer and then took the whole amount themselves. Toh unhone mujhse bhi churaya hai, aur customers se bhi,” she said.

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Gulati said she had suspected irregularities for a while but was unable to identify the cause until she made a surprise visit to the outlet. She claimed the sales executive, who had access to the store’s CCTV footage, called in sick that day, while the manager reported to work.

She alleged that, during questioning, the manager confessed to starting the fraud roughly a month after joining the company, after understanding its operations, and admitted to misappropriating close to Rs 8 lakh. Gulati said the sales executive is yet to be traced.

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She estimated the alleged fraud continued for about six months, causing inventory gaps and accounting mismatches, though she said the evidence she currently has covers only that period.

Gulati appealed to other employers not to hire the accused and urged customers in Bengaluru to always insist on a bill and confirm the payment details before buying to ensure money is transferred to the company’s official account.

She said she may never recover the lost money but hopes those responsible are held accountable.

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