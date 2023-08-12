 Actress Rani Mukerji has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2020, but refrained from talking about it : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
Rani Mukerji in a still from Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway



IANS

Actress Rani Mukerji, who was seen in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway in March 2023, has revealed that she went through a personal tragedy in 2020 when she had a miscarriage five months into her second pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress made the revelation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM). She also said she chose to refrain from talking about the tragedy during the release of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway as it would have been seen as a promotional strategy.

Rani Mukerji shared: “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film. So, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I was pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.”

She further mentioned that Nikkhil Advani, who worked as an assistant on her film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and is one of the producers of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, called her in 2020 within 10 days of her miscarriage to share the story that he had in mind.

The actress continued: “After I lost my baby, Nikkhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through such a torrid time,” she added.

