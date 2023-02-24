Actress SaanvieTallwar is back after three years

Actress Saanvie Tallwar, who was on hiatus for almost three years, is now making a comeback on television with Sony SAB’s show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She is best known for her roles in shows like O Gujariya, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Chandra Nandini, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Qubool Hai and many more. She was last seen in the Star Plus series Chandra Nandini.

Saanvie shares, “I took a break from acting to do theatre because I never went to any acting school. Doing theatre had been on my mind for a long time and my dream came true when I got the chance. After my last show ended, I applied at ‘Stella Adler Acting Theatre’, which is a 75-year-old theatre academy in the USA.”