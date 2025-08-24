DT
Actress Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn account flagged as fake

Actress Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn account flagged as fake

The 38-year-old shared a note on her Insatagram story on Saturday
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:02 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Actress Shraddha Kapoor. PTI file
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor appealed to LinkedIn after she was unable to use her account as it was flagged as fake.

The 38-year-old actress, whose last on-screen appearance was in horror comedy "Stree 2", shared a note on her Insatagram story on Saturday.

Tagging the networking platform, Kapoor said she has been facing issues, while making a profile on the site.

“Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I'm not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it's fake. Can someone please help me,” she wrote.

“Account is made, premium and verified but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a journey,” the actress added.

The "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" actress serves as the co-founder and brand ambassador of the jewelry brand Palmonas. The brand was founded in 2022.

Kapoor's last film "Stree 2" released on August 15, 2024 and emerged as a hit at the box office.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also featured Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. It was a sequel to the 2018 film "Stree".

The makers have also announced the third part of the franchise, which is slated to release in 2027.


