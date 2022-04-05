Actress VaishnaviGanatra, who is seen in the show WohToh Hai Albela, gets candid about her journey so far…

How will you sum up your journey so far? What are the prominent shows you have done till now?

I feel that every show I have done has shaped my career so far. A few prominent ones that I have done are Hamariwali Good News, Rakshabandhan and Mauka-E-Vardaat. These shows have given me a platform where I can showcase my talent and emotions.

You are just 16; how are you balancing your studies and work?

I am currently about to complete my 11th class. I will surely pursue graduation because I feel that studying is as important as my career is for me.

Tell us about your current show Woh Toh Hai Albela…

I’m portraying the role of Priya Sharma. My character in this show brings more to the table in the form of my personality. I’m intolerant towards anything wrong and I’m also the protector of the other four ladies in the house; my only belief being that people won’t ever understand through words.

What do you have to say about the changing content these days?

The content has evolved these days to great heights. The audience favours and likes more reality-driven shows. May it be movies, web or daily soaps. Content that is relatable and shot with a realistic aspect is what attracts people.

What advice do you have for young people who want to get into acting?

The only thing I would say is that the biggest adventure is to create and live the life of your dreams. Don’t stop dreaming because there is nothing that is impossible to achieve. Set goals for yourself, focus on what you love.

Good looks are very important for an actor; right?

Good acting is as important as good looks. For an individual to get into acting, a balance of both is necessary. An actor’s expressions are the powerhouse. The mix of both skills and good looks is important.

Who is your inspiration in acting and why?

My inspiration in acting is Hiba Nawab. I am currently working with her and with each day that we spend together, I feel like I am growing. I have been watching her since Jijaji Chhat Par Hain. Watching her switch her personality from a funny, carefree, bubbly girl to a responsible homemaker, has been mesmerising.

What is your dream role?

I would love to do roles like Alia Bhatt did in Highway and Raazi.