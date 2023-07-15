Actress Wamiqa Gabbi buys her first car

Wamiqa Gabbi recently bought a new car, a Jeep Meridian, after the success of her web show Jubilee. The decision to gift herself a brand new car signifies a major personal milestone for Wamiqa.

Talking about the same, she says, “I am overwhelmed with the love and support I have received for Jubilee. It has been an incredible journey, and I am thrilled to celebrate this success by purchasing my first brand new car — the Jeep Meridian. This vehicle is a symbol of my perseverance and serves as a reminder of the incredible opportunities that lie ahead.”

On the professional front, the actress in seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s debut series, Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of the Solang Valley, and Khufiya.