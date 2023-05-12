Adah Sharma enters the film ‘The Game of Girgit’

Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in the upcoming thriller The Game of Girgit. Produced by Gandhar Films and Studio Pvt. Ltd., and directed by Vishal Pandya, Adah portrays the role of a cop in the thriller.

Starring Shreyas Talpade in the lead role, along with Adah Sharma, The Game of Girgit is loosely based on the infamous ‘Blue Whale Game’ that became very popular amongst youngsters. but led to several deaths due to the “Blue Whale’ challenge associated with the game.

Adah Sharma says, “I play a cop in this film based on an app called Blue Whale. The game on the app is a series of tasks that eventually lead to self-harm or harm to someone else. I’m solving the case and the action takes place in Bhopal.”