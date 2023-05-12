Adah Sharma enters the film ‘The Game of Girgit’

Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in the upcoming thriller The Game of Girgit. Produced by Gandhar Films and Studio Pvt. Ltd., and directed by Vishal Pandya, Adah portrays the role of a cop in the thriller.
Starring Shreyas Talpade in the lead role, along with Adah Sharma, The Game of Girgit is loosely based on the infamous ‘Blue Whale Game’ that became very popular amongst youngsters. but led to several deaths due to the “Blue Whale’ challenge associated with the game.
Adah Sharma says, “I play a cop in this film based on an app called Blue Whale. The game on the app is a series of tasks that eventually lead to self-harm or harm to someone else. I’m solving the case and the action takes place in Bhopal.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court at 11 am, make speech
Khan was arrested Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case by auth...
Karnataka Election: ‘Assembly poll EVMs used in South Africa’, EC says no basis to Congress claim
Congess had claimed that EVMs used in Karnataka were previou...
2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder
The accused have been identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehma...
US looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi, says Biden administration official
Says the United States has an important partnership with Ind...