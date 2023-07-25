Adah Sharma welcomes new Commando in town – Prem

ANI

The makers of upcoming action-thriller series, Commando, on Monday, introduced debutante Prem with an intriguing teaser on social media. Taking to Instagram, Adah Sharma welcomed Prem to the Commando franchise in an interesting way.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Welcoming @premparrijaa to our Commando franchise. Ab light nakko lo aur Prem ko bauth saara Prem do...Samje ki nay?”

The film stars Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

The first Commando film, directed by Dilip Ghosh, was released in theatres on April 12, 2013. It was followed by two sequels, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail in 2017 and Commando 3 in 2019. The Commando franchise starred Vidyut Jammwal in lead role. Commando will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

