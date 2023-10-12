Adah Sharma's expert advice for weight loss

Actress Adah Sharma has shared a hilarious clip where she shared advice on how to lose weight. The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a video feeding her breakfast to monkeys in the forest.
She captioned it, “If you want to lose weight you should give someone else your food. Disclaimer: Aap ek mahine mein 20 kg ghata sakte ho (provided aapka sense of humour 100 kg ka ho).”
“I think having a sense of humour is a good idea nowadays when so many seem to be taking themselves so seriously. I like to share things on social media that would bring a smile on people’s faces,” Adah said.
She added: “Since having a flat stomach and being skinny is so essential I thought I’d share some tips for people who don’t want to workout.”
Adah will be next seen in an international project playing a superhero. Adah will also be seen as the lead in Season 2 of a very popular web series.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque
Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot
Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion
CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money