Adarsh raps Naam Karu Bada

Adarsh Gourav is not only an actor but also a singer. In his upcoming film Tu Yaa Main, he will be seen showcasing his rap skills as he lent his voice to the track Naam Karu Bada. The track brings together sharp lyrics, pulsating beats and Adarsh’s raw, confident vocal delivery, offering a glimpse into his deep engagement with music beyond acting.

The song is sung and performed by Adarsh and is produced and composed by Sez on the Beat, with lyrics by 7 Bantai’Z. Directed by Yazad Anklesaria, the music video for the film complements the track’s edgy energy with dynamic visuals and an unapologetic vibe, further amplifying Adarsh’s striking screen presence.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main stars Adarsh and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. It will be released on February 13.