Adele reveals why she'll never become EGOT winner

Despite scooping an Emmy, 16 Grammys and an Oscar, Adele said that there’s no chance that she will become an EGOT winner by adding a Tony award to her haul of trophies as she “hates musicals.”

The Chasing Pavements singer, 34, was handed an Emmy for her Adele: One Night Only special, as well as 16 Grammys and a best original song Oscar for James Bond film theme Skyfall.

But she said on James Corden’s final Carpool Karaoke segment about the reason she won’t add a Tony to the collection which would make her one of the world’s few artists to be an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner, “(I’ve) always had the ‘EGO’ (but) I would never write a musical or anything like that because I hate musicals.” —IANS