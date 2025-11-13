DT
Home / Entertainment / Adele to make acting debut with Tom Ford’s ‘Cry to Heaven’

Adele to make acting debut with Tom Ford’s ‘Cry to Heaven’

She will appear alongside Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Colin Firth, among others

PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 01:04 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
Adele. Via Instagram/adele
British singer-songwriter Adele is set to make her acting debut with “Cry to Heaven”, an upcoming feature film by former fashion designer Tom Ford.

The singer, known for hit tracks such as “Set Fire to the Rain” and “Someone Like You”, will appear alongside Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany and “Adolescence” star Owen Cooper in the movie, reported Variety.

“Cry to Heaven” is an adaptation of author Anne Rice’s 1982 novel, which is set in the 18th Century world of the “castrati” — male singing stars who were castrated to preserve their high voices.

The story follows two men, a Venetian noble and a castrated Opera singer, whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined.

The film’s cast also includes Ciaran Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannenmann and Lux Pascal.

Ford will direct, produce and write the film, which is currently in pre-production in London and Rome, with principal photography set to commence in January. The movie is expected to release in the second half of 2026.

The movie will mark his third feature directorial after 2009’s “A Single Man” and 2016’s “Nocturnal Animals”.

