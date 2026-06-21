Adil Hussain on Bollywood: Content-driven films without A-listers find it hard to get theatrical release in India

Actor Adil Hussain, best known for "Ishqiya", "Life of Pi" and "English Vinglish", says smaller films in India face massive challenges particularly in terms of getting a space in theatres.

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He will be seen next in an indie movie, "52 Blue", which will open the 17th edition of London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) next month.

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"We are happy the film will be viewed internationally. But in India, it has become harder and harder for films which are without A-listers to get released. But our producer-director is trying his best to release '52 Blue' in India, we don't know exactly when that is, but soon," the actor told PTI in an interview.

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Hussain, a National School of Drama (NSD) graduate, said the current ecosystem is skewed

"It takes a lot of money to make a film and money is in the hands of people interested in making money, not necessarily those who love art. Most of the time, there is no money in the hands of people who love art," he said.

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"But there should have been a balance, a proper balance between art and cinema, which we have lost. I think Lakshmi is dominating Saraswati and that is what I have a problem with. Unfortunately, it's not only in the film industry, it's everywhere that Lakshmi has been put on the highest pedestal instead of Saraswati," the actor said.

Speaking about the film, Hussain said the story resonated with him for its theme of pursuing one's dreams despite societal pressures.

"It's about a dream which we all have. In spite of the kind of society we grew up in, survival is generally more important than following your heart and that is the theme of the story. It's following a young person's dream to meet Messi and continue on the path of his passion, which is music," the actor said.

Reflecting on his own journey, Hussain said acting was never a career choice but a lifelong passion.

The Assam-born actor started performing in school plays at the age of eight and considers himself fortunate to have been raised in a region where art and cultural activities are deeply ingrained in everyday life.

Hussain said that his foray into films was "by default" and not driven by "fame" or "recognition".

"I just wanted to act; it didn't matter whether it was on stage or in films. Like, if somebody loves to sing then you don't need to have an audience, you can just sing. Similarly, you can act on stage," he said.

"But if you have the desire to be famous or to create a name for yourself, you have problems, challenges, and issues. The word industry for me is very derogatory for artistic activities. Artistic activities cannot be industrialized. Industry manufactures products and art is not a product, it's the finest human expression," he added.

Directed by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, "52 Blue" follows a young Indian football enthusiast's journey as a migrant worker to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The film explores themes of identity, aspiration, and resilience, set against a deeply emotional family backdrop.

The coming-of-age drama stars Neha Dhupia opposite Hussain and will screen at BFI Southbank on July 9 before travelling to Birmingham, Sheffield and Greater London.

Produced and directed by Ali El Arabi under his banner Ambient Light, based in Cairo and Los Angeles, the film is executive produced by Tariq Al-Naama, with Krysanne Katsoolis, Joe Matthews, and Katara Studios serving as co-producers.