 ‘Adipurush’ dialogues altered after public backlash : The Tribune India

‘Adipurush’ dialogues altered after public backlash

The dialogue ‘Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki’ has been changed to ‘Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka’

‘Adipurush’ dialogues altered after public backlash

'Adipurush' has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others. Pic credit- Instagram/omraut and file photo



PTI

Mumbai, June 21

The makers of “Adipurush”, the latest adaptation of epic Ramayana facing public criticism for the poor quality of its dialogues and visual effects, have revised certain lines in the film. The controversy-ridden film, which registered a bumper opening at the box office only to witness a major drop in collections as negative word of mouth spread on social media, is now screening in theatres with altered dialogues.

“Adipurush”, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on Friday, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, big-budget multilingual saga “Adipurush” has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman’s dialogues in the ‘Lanka Dahan’ sequence, among others.

In the scene, the character of Hanuman had lines like: ‘Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki’. It is now changed to, ‘Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka’.

Shukla on Sunday announced that the makers were ready to “revise some of the dialogues” and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

In a long post, he also defended himself.

“I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not lessen your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that we will revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you and they will be added to the film this week,” Shukla said in the statement shared on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

In his statement, which he wrote in Hindi, Shukla said it is possible that in a three-hour film he may have written “something different from your imagination for 3 minutes of duration”, but viewers shouldn’t hurry to label him as a “Sanatan drohi”.

“I wrote more than 4,000 lines as dialogues in ‘Adipurush’, some sentiments got hurt on five of those lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita’s chastity was described, I was hoping to receive praise for them, which I don’t know why I did not get,” he added. T-Series, the studio behind the movie which was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, on Wednesday tweeted that the film had earned Rs 395 crore gross in five days.

But a breakdown of these official numbers show that Monday and Tuesday figures are significantly lower than what the film made on its opening weekend: Rs 140 crore on day one, followed by Rs 100 crore each on day two and three.

In contrast, “Adipurush” earned Rs 35 crore on Monday and Rs 20 crore (gross figures) on Tuesday. The production banner also announced on Wednesday that audiences can now watch the movie at a reduced price of Rs 150 on Thursday and Friday.

“Experience the epic tale in 3D on the big screen at the most affordable price! Tickets starting at Rs 150/... Offer not valid in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” the production banner tweeted.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding

2
Punjab

SGPC rejects bill for free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple; says will not be allowed to be implemented

3
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendari Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

4
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

5
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance shares 'secret' list of 48 tainted revenue officials with govt

6
Himachal

Himachal girl Sakshi Kochhar becomes youngest Indian to get commercial pilot licence

7
Punjab

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

8
Chandigarh

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Video: Elon Musk's response to Twitter ex-boss Jack Dorsey's allegations against India

10
Nation

PM Modi arrives in US on his maiden state visit

Don't Miss

View All
Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendari Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Top News

Hollywood actors to Navy Seal veterans, diplomats to spiritualists, Modi’s Yoga outreach to mirror the world

PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights

The event creates a Guinness World Record for people of most...

Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 1.2 lakh people hit

Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 1.2 lakh people hit

IMD has issued an ‘Orange Alert’, predicting very heavy to e...

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Holi, other Hindu festivals on campuses days after students play with colours at Islamabad university

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university

Students had celebrated Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University, a s...

Honey Singh gets death threat from ‘group which killed Sidhu Moosewala’, seeks security from Delhi Police

Honey Singh gets death threat from ‘group which killed Sidhu Moosewala’, seeks security from Delhi Police

'I am scared, my entire family is scared,' he said while tal...

‘Adipurush’ dialogues altered after public backlash

‘Adipurush’ dialogues altered after public backlash

The dialogue ‘Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap k...


Cities

View All

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendari Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Resolve Gurbani broadcast issue amicably: Akal Takht Jathedar

Despite banned by Centre, 13 travel agents still functioning in four districts: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Knotty Affair: Cable cos causing problems to Mohini Park area residents in Amritsar

Mohali RPG attack: Lawrence Bishnoi’s key aide sent to 5-day NIA custody

Mohali RPG attack: Lawrence Bishnoi’s key aide sent to 5-day NIA custody

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh

Punjab Police bust Pak-ISI backed cross border drug smuggling module; two operatives held from Mohali

Land acquisition scam: Punjab VB arrests Kharar Horticulture Development Officer

Proposed MBBS college in Sarangpur to gear up for eight disciplines

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre’s services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre's services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Will take Centre’s ordinance to SC: Kejriwal

Gurugram green belts all set to be revamped

Rs 4 lakh looted in Noida

Jailed gangster's property worth Rs 2.49 cr attached

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in ~21L drug bribery case

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

Cable mess: Smart City, Jalandhar, entangled in web of wires; residents worried, officials indifferent

Phagwara: Woman ‘sold’ in Dubai; agent held

Map of 85 wards of Jalandhar MC finally out, Congress raises objections

Varsity Bill to increase political interference, caution academics

Major fire breaks out in factory

Major fire breaks out in factory

9-yr-old singer to represent Punjab on Yoga Day in Odisha

42% of state’s ZED-certified MSMEs from Ludhiana district

MC 1st in state to launch UPID cards for properties

Man thrashed, shot at in broad daylight

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Farm fires: SDMs asked to draw up plans to curb stubble burning

Final phase of paddy sowing begins today

International Yoga Day: Health Dept commemorates Yoga Week

Milestone academy win triangular cricket meet