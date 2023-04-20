Adipurush set for world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer film Adipurush is heading to the Tribeca Film Festival, which is set to be held in Manhattan from June 7 to June 18. The film, which depicts Indian epic The Ramayana, will have its world premiere at the festival on June 13. After this, the film will release in India and globally on June 16. It will be showcased in 3D format as Midnight Offering at the festival.

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX and founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001, brings artistes and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms.— IANS