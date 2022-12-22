Aditi did 'homework' to learn Urdu

Kaleerein actress Aditi Sharma revealed how challenging it was for her to get the Urdu diction right for playing the role of Dua in the TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua.

She said, “I like the Urdu language since it is very respectful and soft. Moreover, I find Urdu very fascinating and classy but because I am from Delhi, the way I speak Hindi is very different. So honestly, it was a lot of homework for me to get Urdu right to play my character of Dua.” —IANS