Home / Entertainment / Aditi flaunts bindi at Cannes

Aditi flaunts bindi at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, and she has been making the most of her time in the French city with her fashion statement. She was spotted donning both Western and Indian attire. However, her appearance...
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:40 AM May 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Aditi Rao Hydari. ANI
Aditi Rao Hydari is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, and she has been making the most of her time in the French city with her fashion statement. She was spotted donning both Western and Indian attire. However, her appearance in traditional outfit caught more eyeballs. Sporting a red coloured saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, Aditi looked exquisite. Her sindoor and bindi elevated her ethnic look as she perfectly embraced the beauty of traditional Indian shringar on a global platform. She opted for minimal make-up and tied her hair in a neat bun. Her choker necklace set also amped up her entire attire.

