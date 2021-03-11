Aditi Rao Hydari makes Cannes debut in Sabyasachi saree

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a Sabyasachi saree as she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 on May 20.

Aditi took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her look and said that her ‘ammaamma’ (grandmother) would be proud of her. She wrote, “My ammaamma would be proud (heart emoji). Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial.”

Aditi is seen wearing a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza sari, which she paired with an emerald and diamond choker. This is the second time a Sabyasachi outfit has been spotted at Cannes 2022. Deepika Padukone had worn a retro saree by the designer on the opening day of the festival.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who is on jury duty at Cannes this year, attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner on Friday. For the dinner, she opted for an edgy jacket dress and looked uber cool and stylish. Deepika completed her look with knee-high boots and a sling bag.