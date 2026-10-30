Aditi Rao Hydari on Diwali, family, cultural diversity and Pirelli Calendar 2027

From cherished childhood Diwali memories to her journey with the Pirelli Calendar 2027, Aditi Rao Hydari reflects on family, cultural diversity, creative expression and finding beauty in life’s simplest moments.

For Aditi, the true magic of Diwali lies not in lavish celebrations but in the warmth of family, the comfort of festive delicacies and the happiness of being surrounded by loved ones.

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“Diwali has always been about family time,” she says, emphasising that love, food and laughter make festivals memorable. Having grown up with different cultural influences, Aditi believes festivals bring people together regardless of their backgrounds, lifestyles or belief systems. For her, the essence of every celebration lies in the love that surrounds it, with food playing a central role in family bonding.

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Celebrating India’s many identities

From her acclaimed performances in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Jubilee and Taj: Divided by Blood to films such as Gandhi Talks and Lust Stories 3, Aditi continues to explore varied roles across genres. Aditi has another reason to celebrate her creative journey: being among nine Indian women featured in the Pirelli Calendar 2027, titled India, Beyond a Single Gaze. Describing it as an honour and a bucket-list moment, she says, “India has such an extraordinary cultural richness, so many stories, identities and experiences that contribute to its diversity.”

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The project brought her together with photographers Sølve Sundsbø, Raghu Rai and Avani Rai. What resonated most with her was the idea that there is never just one way to look at a person, a culture or a country. Through photography, the calendar captures India's many layers, identities and experiences, offering perspectives that go beyond a single narrative.

Stories beyond the screen

Accustomed to exploring different lives and emotions through her characters, Aditi found photography to be a distinctive form of creative expression. While acting allows her to inhabit unfamiliar worlds, a photograph captures a moment through stillness, presence and emotion. “As an actor, I surrender to the adventure of exploring lives I haven’t lived,” she says. Being part of the calendar offered her an opportunity to step outside her familiar creative process and experience storytelling through another medium.

Home is where the heart is

For an actor whose profession involves hectic travel schedules and long periods away from loved ones, home has acquired a deeper meaning. Aditi fondly recalls returning to her mother and family, where she could sleep without setting an alarm. Today, home also means spending downtime with her husband, actor Siddharth, amid their respective professional commitments.

“People feel like home, not places,” she reflects. For Aditi, home is less about a physical location and more about feeling grounded, nourished and surrounded by love. While work brings exciting opportunities and new experiences, time with loved ones allows her to recharge and reconnect with herself.

This philosophy shapes her approach to Diwali, too. Whether celebrating with family or reconnecting with friends and colleagues in Mumbai, she values intimate gatherings and the opportunity to create memories with people who matter.

Finding joy in life’s little things

Beyond acting, Aditi enjoys exploring the world through travel, music, literature and different cultures. Her idea of happiness often revolves around simple pleasures: walking through an unfamiliar city without a plan, attending a concert, watching a film in a theatre, discovering local restaurants, cooking together and laughing.

A Diwali message of kindness

As the festival of lights approaches, Aditi hopes the occasion brings happiness, love and well-being while encouraging people to celebrate responsibly. She urges everyone to be mindful of animals and others who suffer from the noise, smoke and distress caused by firecrackers.

For her, Diwali is also a reminder to appreciate those who care for us, practise gratitude and choose kindness over negativity. “I hope we find being kind cooler than pulling people down,” she says.

She wishes everyone a beautiful and safe Diwali filled with love, togetherness and gratitude — values that remain at the heart of her own celebrations.