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Home / Entertainment / Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Vaani Kapoor bring star power to India Couture Week 2026

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Vaani Kapoor bring star power to India Couture Week 2026

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth close Jayanti Reddy's show, while Vaani Kapoor turns showstopper for Dolly J on day two of the Delhi couture showcase

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:04 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
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Hand in hand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth took the final walk for designer Jayanti Reddy on Tuesday, capping her presentation at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 in New Delhi. The couple fronted Reddy's line "The Gilded Era," a nod to Hyderabad's heritage and the embroidery styles of the Nizami period.

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For the look, Hydari chose a peplum style bodice in gold and beige, worn with a sharara carrying zardozi embroidery, beadwork and sequins, along with a choker and sleek straight hair. Siddharth stepped out in an unbuttoned, heavily embroidered beige sherwani jacket over dhoti style trousers, adding a multi layered necklace of pearls and emeralds. Reddy joined them on the ramp in a sheer embroidered top with tailored white trousers, and the trio posed together beneath the venue's lit archways to close the segment.

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Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayanti Reddy and Siddharth

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Vaani Kapoor, meanwhile, was the showstopper for designer Dolly J's presentation of BRĀHM, a collection built around the shifting terrain and light of the Himalayas. Her outfit was a burgundy toned lehenga: an off-shoulder blouse with a sweetheart neckline, crystal embroidery, and beadwork. The high waisted skirt matched the embroidery with a thigh high slit. Kapoor stuck to understated jewellery, choosing diamond drop earrings and cocktail rings, with side parted waves and bronzed, dewy makeup.

Vaani Kapoor

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The Dolly J collection was built on a colour story tracing the Himalayas through the day: crimson, antique gold, ivory, silver and copper, with each outfit meant to evoke a specific hour, from first light to nightfall.

Both presentations counted among the standout moments of the week so far, as designers leaned into heritage craftsmanship and traditional silhouettes while pairing them with familiar faces from Hindi cinema.

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