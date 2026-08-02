Aditi Sharma files domestic violence complaint against husband and in-laws

Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband and his family, with the Goregaon Police registering an FIR on July 31 against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik, 65, and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik, 29. The complaint accuses the three of physical and mental harassment, assault, verbal abuse, character assassination and misuse of her stridhan (bridal jewellery). Police have launched an investigation, and none of the accused have issued a public statement so far.

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Sharma's complaint traces the relationship back to an online acting class in June 2021, where she first met Kaushik. The two moved in together in Goregaon West in September 2024 and married that November with both families' blessing. According to the FIR, Kaushik's behaviour shifted within days of the wedding, marked by arguments over her clothing and mounting financial disputes, with Sharma alleging he took money from her rather than contributing to the household. A coffee-table argument on January 1 reportedly escalated into abuse, after which Kaushik allegedly grew suspicious of her fidelity, began checking her phone, moved into a separate room and cut off her contact with her parents.

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The complaint further states that Urmila Kaushik held on to Sharma's bridal jewellery, among it gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, a mangalsutra and bangles, and did not return it despite repeated requests. Sharma also alleged that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law consistently took her husband's side whenever the couple tried to settle their disputes.

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Sharma, known for Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, Rabb Se Hai Dua and Kaleerein, had earlier said she left her marital home after Kaushik allegedly threatened to damage her reputation.