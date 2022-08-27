Aditya Chopra's musical 'Come Fall In Love' to open at San Diego's The Old Globe on Sept 14

PTI

Mumbai, August 27

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra's ‘Come Fall In Love’, the musical adaptation of his classic movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, will open in San Diego's The Old Globe theatre on September 14.

Chopra's production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared the news in a post on Twitter, along with a note from the filmmaker.

"Aditya Chopra's Broadway-bound musical 'Come Fall In Love' is set to open at The Old Globe, San Diego on September 14... The musical's official opening is on Wednesday, September 14 & will run through October 16," read the post.

In the note, Chopra said the aim behind the film's musical version is to showcase Indian culture to the world audience.

Unlike the movie, which chronicled the love story of Shah Rukh Khan's Raj and Kajol's Simran, the musical will follow the lives of Simran, an Indian girl, and Roger, an American.

"'Come Fall In Love' is the story of Simran, an Indian-American. She is at the centre of the musical's story, as she struggles to balance her love for Indian tradition and her family with her love for Roger.

"He is a white American man who falls madly in love with Simran, and then falls in love with her culture and her country. He aspires towards India and finds a new version of himself in India's energy, values and way of life," Chopra said.

The filmmaker said he is not "directing DDLJ for Broadway".

"I'm adapting it as 'Come Fall In Love' to tell the story of how powerful love is in unifying cultures, especially today. In 2022, the notion that DDLJ could be adapted to present a vision of diverse cultures coming together in a story that celebrates love and the power it has to unify everyone, moves me greatly," he added.

Chopra said the musical's two lead stars -- Austin Colby as Roger and Shoba Narayan as Simran -- are the perfect vehicles to drive home the message of cultural unification in a fragmented world.