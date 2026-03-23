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Home / Entertainment / Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' earns Rs 761 crore at box office in first four days

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' earns Rs 761 crore at box office in first four days

The film is only second to Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’ when it comes to the opening weekend collection

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New Delhi, Updated At : 03:11 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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'Dhurandhar'. Image credit/X
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Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has become the second Indian film after "Pushpa 2" to have a record opening weekend figure by racing past Rs 761 crore globally in the four days of its release.

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According to Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the Ranveer Singh starrer spy thriller has set new records across territories.

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The film is only second to Allu Arjun-starrer "Pushpa 2" when it comes to the opening weekend collection.

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"Pushpa 2" made Rs 795.50 in its first four days. "Dhurandhar 2", however, has edged past "Baahubali 2", "RRR" and "KGF 2".

The movie earned Rs 145 crore (nett) combined in paid previews and on the opening day in India and Rs 52 crore overseas to become the first ever Indian film to cross the Rs 100 milestone in its single day collection in one language.

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On the second day, the movie made Rs 83 crore (nett) in India and Rs 46 crore overseas. The collection jumped to Rs 117 crore (nett) in India and Rs 58 crore globally on Saturday but the the movie's haul was more impressive on Sunday. It made Rs 121 crore (nett) in India and Rs 56 crore globally, taking the opening weekend figures to Rs 761 (Rs 550 crore (gross, India) and Rs 211 crore internationally.

A sequel to Dhar's 2025 film, the second part released on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The movie also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, "Dhurandhar" revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

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