Aditya Khurana on Gopu, acting journey and social media addiction

Aditya Khurana, currently seen as Gopu in Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, talks about his character, transition from modelling to acting and social media habits.

Your character Gopu in Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain is quite different from the other characters in the show. How would you describe him?Gopu is a very unique and different character compared to the others in the serial. I can say Gopu is the only character who is a free bird. He is carefree, careless and free-spirited. He never gets serious even in serious situations. His only motive is to live life to the fullest.

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Tell us more about Gopu’s equation with his family.

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Gopu is a 21-year-old boy who ran away from his college hostel and came back home. He is loved by his mother but hated the most by his father. His personality and the way he approaches life make his family dynamics quite interesting.

What makes Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain different from other television shows?

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It is a family drama where unique, relatable and situation-based stories are presented in a dramatic way.

You come from a modelling and pageantry background. How did you prepare yourself for acting?

I have done my acting schooling at Live Wires Acting Institute. Moving into acting was a new journey for me, and I wanted to make sure that I was properly trained before taking on characters professionally.

Was the journey from modelling and pageantry to acting easy for you?

It was tough to go through the demotivation that came with every failed audition I gave.

How did you prepare specifically for the role of Gopu?

For me, Gopu is very similar to the kind of personality traits I have. So, I didn't feel that I had to prepare for the character in a completely different way. All I wanted to do was understand the story of the show and then bring out the perfect essence of Gopu's character.

How has your experience been on the sets of the show?

The vibe on set has been quite easy for me because I have known most of the actors on the show for a very long time.

You have worked as a model and an actor. Which one do you enjoy more and why?

I think playing new characters, living their lives and becoming a completely different personality is what I love the most about acting. That is what makes acting so exciting for me.

Are you comfortable sharing your personal and professional life on social media?

Yes, I have no problem posting everything on social media. I am quite comfortable sharing both personal and professional updates.

Do you think social media has become addictive?

No doubt, it has become an addiction for me as well. I am trying to change this habit and, for sure, I hope I will get rid of it soon.

Do you feel constantly consuming news and distressing content on social media affects people?

It is very disturbing to watch this kind of news every day. Social media constantly exposes us to things happening around the world, including distressing news, and that can affect the mind.

Do you think social media affects people mentally as well as emotionally?

I think it has affected people not just emotionally but mentally as well. Many people have unfortunately led themselves to death because of the depression caused by social media.

What do you think is the right way to deal with social media?

I think the key is to understand where to draw the line. It is important to maintain a healthy balance and know when to disconnect.