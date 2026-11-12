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Home / Entertainment / Aditya Khurana to turn celebrity judge on dating reality show 'It’s a Meal'

Aditya Khurana to turn celebrity judge on dating reality show 'It’s a Meal'

The show brings together food, romance and entertainment, with several familiar faces from the television industry being part of it

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 01:24 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Actor Aditya Khurana is currently seen as 'Gopu' in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show 'Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain'.
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Actor Aditya Khurana, who is currently seen as Gopu in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, is all set to explore a new space on television with a reality show titled It’s a Meal. The unique dating reality show is being talked about for its celebrity judges, which include names like Aakanksha Chamola, Mannara Chopra, Urvashi Dholakia and Archana Gautam.

A source from the set shared that regular episodes are being shot at a set in the suburbs. The actor will soon be seen as the show's sole male celebrity judge, marking a big step for him as he moves from a daily soap to a reality show featuring several popular celebrities.

The show brings together food, romance and entertainment, with several familiar faces from the television industry being part of it.

For Aditya, being part of the show is a new experience, as he gets to step out of his daily soap routine and try something different on television.

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Interestingly, actor Gaurav Khanna is doing an Ekta Kapoor daily soap, while Chamola has been associated with an Ekta Kapoor reality show.

Food and relationships share an interesting connection, and the concept of It’s a Meal aims to bring the two together in an entertaining format. Aditya started his journey as a model and has come a long way since then.

Among the list of judges, he is one of the youngest. Many actors aspire to be part of reality shows because they offer instant popularity, something that daily soaps sometimes do not provide. The reality show will be released on YouTube, and digital reality shows could well be the next big trend.

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