Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal blessed with a baby girl

Singer and host Aditya Narayan took to Instagram on Friday and announced that he and his wife Shweta Agarwal have been blessed with a baby girl.
Shweta delivered the baby girl on February 24 and on March 4, they officially announced her arrival.
Sharing an adorable moment from their wedding, Aditya Narayan captioned it with, “Grateful to share that my wife Shweta has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22.”
After Aditya’s post, fans started pouring in congratulatory messages. The couple’s friends were also seen sharing their happiness. Neeti Mohan said, “Congratulations @adityanarayanofficial a daughter is a blessing! Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest.” while Barkha Sengupta commented, “Congratulations Aditya & Shweta on becoming parents. Love to all of you.” Shefali Jariwala also congratulated the new parents and wrote, “OMG congratulations!”
